Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.43.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MANH

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $243.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 79.72 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $182.97 and a 1 year high of $266.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.00.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,872,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $761,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 16,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,417,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.