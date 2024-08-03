Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives $19.61 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.61.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MARA. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, May 10th.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 5.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.89 million. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 13.8% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at $1,314,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Marathon Digital by 126.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after acquiring an additional 439,309 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at $4,081,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Marathon Digital by 54.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 980,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,459,000 after acquiring an additional 346,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

