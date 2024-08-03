Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Releases Earnings Results

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 86.85% and a negative return on equity of 62.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. Marin Software updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Marin Software Price Performance

MRIN opened at $1.95 on Friday. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marin Software in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

