Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.94

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.94 and traded as low as $1.29. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 670,563 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a market cap of $71.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 518.13% and a negative net margin of 513.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 501.8% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 62,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 52,257 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

