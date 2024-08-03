Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Lowered to $238.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $248.00 to $238.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MAR. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.42.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $213.67 on Thursday. Marriott International has a one year low of $180.75 and a one year high of $260.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.97 and a 200 day moving average of $241.79. The company has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $461,525,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,416,000 after buying an additional 1,173,028 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,793,000 after buying an additional 934,304 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $153,697,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 557.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,967,000 after purchasing an additional 420,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

