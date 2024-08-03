Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Acquired by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter worth about $24,122,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth about $9,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,406,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after purchasing an additional 451,340 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,023,000 after buying an additional 132,407 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Adam Daniel Phillips sold 4,500 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $82,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MRTN. StockNews.com cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $17.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.19. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $246.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

