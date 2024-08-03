Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Masimo by 282.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after purchasing an additional 86,162 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Masimo by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 32.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,781,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $106.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.98. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $153.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.57.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Further Reading

