Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Masimo by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.57.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $106.34 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $153.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.65 and a 200-day moving average of $127.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

