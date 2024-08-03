Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $531.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $507.27.

Get Mastercard alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

Mastercard stock opened at $462.02 on Wednesday. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $429.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 183.61%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.58, for a total transaction of $65,794,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,230,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,070,761,254.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,462,228 shares of company stock worth $1,110,349,560 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,558,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.