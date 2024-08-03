Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Raised to $37.00 at Truist Financial

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

MTCH has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

Shares of MTCH opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. Match Group has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $47.81.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.51 million. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

