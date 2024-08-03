Materion (MTRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $385.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.84 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Materion to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Materion Stock Down 4.5 %

MTRN stock opened at $107.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.19. Materion has a 1-year low of $92.23 and a 1-year high of $145.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.26.

Materion Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total value of $226,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,092.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $128,862.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $293,185.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total value of $226,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,092.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MTRN. StockNews.com lowered Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

