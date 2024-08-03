Matson (NYSE:MATX) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $128.55, but opened at $134.74. Matson shares last traded at $133.77, with a volume of 25,195 shares changing hands.

The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $847.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Matson had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%.

Matson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MATX. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other Matson news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $314,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Matson news, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $98,765.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,547. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $314,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,746 shares in the company, valued at $533,830.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,648 shares of company stock worth $10,970,695. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matson

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Matson during the second quarter worth about $27,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

