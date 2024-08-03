Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Matthews International had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $427.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Matthews International Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of MATW opened at $26.65 on Friday. Matthews International has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $818.42 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.26.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

