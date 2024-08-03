McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245,239 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGRC. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $130.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.52.
McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a report on Sunday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGRC
McGrath RentCorp Company Profile
McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than McGrath RentCorp
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.