McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245,239 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGRC. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $130.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.52.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.23 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a report on Sunday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

