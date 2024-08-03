McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Increases Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

McKesson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. McKesson has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McKesson to earn $35.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $630.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $588.74 and its 200-day moving average is $546.69. McKesson has a 52 week low of $404.72 and a 52 week high of $637.51. The company has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson will post 31.68 EPS for the current year.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,886.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,886.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares in the company, valued at $50,012,564.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,567 shares of company stock worth $16,691,841 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus upped their price objective on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.33.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

