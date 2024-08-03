McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Increases Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2024

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCKGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

McKesson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. McKesson has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McKesson to earn $35.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $630.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $588.74 and its 200-day moving average is $546.69. McKesson has a 52 week low of $404.72 and a 52 week high of $637.51. The company has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson will post 31.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,886.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,886.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares in the company, valued at $50,012,564.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,567 shares of company stock worth $16,691,841 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus upped their price objective on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCK

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Dividend History for McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.