McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in McKesson were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 333.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $630.38 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $404.72 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51. The stock has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $588.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.69.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $7,116,763.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,567 shares of company stock worth $16,691,841. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $679.00 to $694.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McKesson from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.33.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

