Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Medallion Bank has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Medallion Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBNKP opened at $24.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.80. Medallion Bank has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $25.29.

Medallion Bank Company Profile

Medallion Bank, an industrial bank, originates consumer loans, raises deposits, and conducts other banking activities in the United States. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers. The company also offers financing for windows, siding, and roof replacement; and swimming pool and other home improvement projects, as well as provides loan origination services.

