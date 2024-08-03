MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Stock Down 2.3 %
MNOV opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.72. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $2.56.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of MediciNova
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MediciNova
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.