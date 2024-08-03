MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

MEG Energy Price Performance

Shares of MEG opened at C$26.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$28.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.12. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$22.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.70.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.09). MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion. Equities analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 2.4508333 EPS for the current year.

MEG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

