Melanie J. Tinto Sells 1,564 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,564 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $289,402.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,623.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

WEX Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of WEX stock opened at $173.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.95 and a twelve month high of $244.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 29,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in WEX by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its position in WEX by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

