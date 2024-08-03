Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.55

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 359180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

MLCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.30 to $9.60 in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.02.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.48.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 243.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

