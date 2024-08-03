MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Issues Earnings Results

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $1.76, Briefing.com reports. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,776.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,647.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,620.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $1,141.04 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,885.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,944.17.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

