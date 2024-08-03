MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1,606.06, but opened at $1,701.20. MercadoLibre shares last traded at $1,736.21, with a volume of 176,656 shares.

The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $1.76. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MELI shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,944.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 442.2% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,679,000 after purchasing an additional 648,198 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,964,000 after buying an additional 497,535 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $554,386,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,073,000 after buying an additional 232,787 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,703,000 after buying an additional 146,034 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,647.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,620.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a PE ratio of 79.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

