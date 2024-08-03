Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Meridian in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Meridian’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Meridian’s FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Meridian alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Meridian from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Meridian Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MRBK opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. Meridian has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Meridian Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meridian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian during the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meridian during the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.