Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $90.21 and last traded at $89.25, with a volume of 139043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.12.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.94 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%.

MMSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,151,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,195,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 56,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

