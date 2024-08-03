Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04, reports. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.94 million. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY24 guidance to $3.27-3.35 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $88.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.42. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $90.60.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,935.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 3,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMSI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Baird R W raised Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.