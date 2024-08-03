Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $560.00 at KeyCorp

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $540.00 to $560.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on META. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.84.

META stock opened at $488.14 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $274.38 and a fifty-two week high of $542.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.31.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $535,549.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,130,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $535,549.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,130,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,685 shares of company stock worth $154,398,206. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,285,855,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 11,154.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,952,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,752,900,000 after buying an additional 4,908,251 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,217,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,695,722,000 after buying an additional 4,440,229 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,391,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 3,888,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,349,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,960,215,000 after buying an additional 3,104,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

