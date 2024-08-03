Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $590.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $550.00 to $590.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on META. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $562.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $488.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $494.09 and its 200 day moving average is $478.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $274.38 and a 12-month high of $542.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total transaction of $190,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,817. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total transaction of $190,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,817. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 310,685 shares of company stock valued at $154,398,206. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 91,579 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 201,994 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $101,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 14,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,877,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

