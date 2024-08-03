Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Methanex from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Methanex Price Performance

MEOH opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.39. Methanex has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $56.43.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.26 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Methanex will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at about $589,459,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,396,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $349,868,000 after buying an additional 346,475 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,557,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,043,000 after buying an additional 599,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,487,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000,000 after buying an additional 43,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,075,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,085,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

