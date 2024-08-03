MetLife (NYSE:MET) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Bank of America

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $99.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MET. Argus boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

Get MetLife alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MetLife

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock opened at $70.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. MetLife has a 12-month low of $57.91 and a 12-month high of $79.34.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MetLife will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.5% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in MetLife by 8.3% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in MetLife by 9.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetLife

(Get Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.