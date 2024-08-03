MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Raised to $63.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 77.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MGM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $48.36.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at $236,957,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,988 shares of company stock worth $5,991,759. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Capital World Investors increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,713,000 after buying an additional 984,617 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,111,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,933,000 after acquiring an additional 684,676 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,686,000 after acquiring an additional 213,528 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,599,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,295,000 after purchasing an additional 416,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

