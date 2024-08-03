Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $1,407,352.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,108,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Friday, July 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total transaction of $1,411,962.20.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total transaction of $1,346,947.56.

On Monday, July 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $1,398,450.60.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total transaction of $1,433,978.16.

On Monday, July 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $1,431,514.28.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total transaction of $1,376,037.24.

On Monday, July 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $1,450,986.88.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $1,354,736.60.

On Monday, June 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $1,303,074.60.

On Friday, June 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $1,267,149.64.

Atlassian Stock Down 17.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $143.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.77. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $141.21 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 383.9% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 2,175.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEAM

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.