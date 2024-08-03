Michael Stock Sells 20,000 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $458,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 765,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,538,544.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $91,897.74.

On Monday, July 1st, Michael Stock sold 15,626 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $325,333.32.

On Monday, June 3rd, Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $486,400.00.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.74.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth $800,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 1,777.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 220,854 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 15.6% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 209,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 28,153 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 522.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after acquiring an additional 752,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 114.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 92,923 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRT has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

