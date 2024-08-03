Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is AIA Group Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,622 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.9% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $150,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1,290.0% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,686,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.33.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $408.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $439.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.54. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $309.45 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

