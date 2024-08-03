Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Quantbot Technologies LP’s 10th Largest Position

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,572 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,499 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 753,500 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $283,346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 17,608 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,608,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 113,803 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,794,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $408.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $439.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.54. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $309.45 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 35.96%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

