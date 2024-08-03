Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,726 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.0% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,417 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 406,960 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $171,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 173,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,888 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 356,622 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the first quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 6,681 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $408.49 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $309.45 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $439.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

