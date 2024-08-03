Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $773.00

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 773 ($9.94) and traded as low as GBX 767 ($9.87). Mid Wynd International Inv Tr shares last traded at GBX 767 ($9.87), with a volume of 67,477 shares.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Stock Down 2.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 782.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 773. The company has a market cap of £393.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,180.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About Mid Wynd International Inv Tr

(Get Free Report)

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Wynd International Inv Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.