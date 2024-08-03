Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $991.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.05 million. Middleby had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS.

Middleby Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MIDD opened at $140.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Middleby has a 1-year low of $109.59 and a 1-year high of $161.01.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,204.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,803.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,385 shares of company stock valued at $304,134. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MIDD. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair raised shares of Middleby to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.63.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Further Reading

