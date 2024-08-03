MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
MillerKnoll Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $29.37 on Friday. MillerKnoll has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.54.
MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $888.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MillerKnoll Company Profile
MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.
