MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $29.37 on Friday. MillerKnoll has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.54.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $888.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLKN. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in MillerKnoll by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in MillerKnoll by 1,117.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in MillerKnoll during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in MillerKnoll by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

