Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Sells £2,731.20 in Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Bentley sold 2,276 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.54), for a total transaction of £2,731.20 ($3,513.25).

Phillip Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Phillip Bentley bought 123 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £150.06 ($193.03).

On Thursday, June 13th, Phillip Bentley bought 128 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($192.64).

On Monday, May 13th, Phillip Bentley bought 125 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £148.75 ($191.34).

Mitie Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MTO stock opened at GBX 118.80 ($1.53) on Friday. Mitie Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 90.70 ($1.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 124.94 ($1.61). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,697.14, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Mitie Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Mitie Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 140 ($1.80) to GBX 145 ($1.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

