Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.42

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.42 and traded as low as $14.79. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 55,114 shares trading hands.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.