Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) PT Raised to $140.00 at B. Riley

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $98.78 on Thursday. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $123.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.72 and its 200 day moving average is $92.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $661.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOD. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

