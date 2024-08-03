Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) PT Raised to $140.00 at DA Davidson

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:MOD opened at $98.78 on Thursday. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $123.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.72 and a 200 day moving average of $92.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.27.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $661.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.55 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

