Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Bought by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MHK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $68,050,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,543,000 after acquiring an additional 317,278 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 500,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,766,000 after acquiring an additional 168,401 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 816,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,470,000 after acquiring an additional 149,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 256,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after purchasing an additional 131,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 2.6 %

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $152.39 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $164.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.53.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

