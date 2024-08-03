Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $1.57. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,207,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.60% of Moleculin Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

