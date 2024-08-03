Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Friday, April 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech Price Performance
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $1.57. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,207,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.60% of Moleculin Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Moleculin Biotech
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.