Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Price Up 3.6% on Earnings Beat

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $831.62 and last traded at $813.36. 22,603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 525,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $784.95.

The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $862.30.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $1,948,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,001,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.51, for a total value of $2,131,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,333,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $1,948,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,001,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,709 shares of company stock worth $71,147,068 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $810.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $727.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.11.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

