Morgan Stanley Raises Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target to $44.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.64.

NYSE HASI opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 69.21% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,739.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

