Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Morphic from $30.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Morphic in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. Morphic has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.19). On average, analysts forecast that Morphic will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $557,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,787.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morphic news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 30,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $1,689,177.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William Devaul sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $557,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,787.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,790 shares of company stock valued at $7,018,566. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morphic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Morphic by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,591,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,617 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 13.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,523,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,831,000 after buying an additional 300,958 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Morphic by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 202,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 63,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Morphic by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,880,000 after acquiring an additional 115,975 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

