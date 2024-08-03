Morris A. Tharp Sells 10,000 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) Director Morris A. Tharp sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 475,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,900,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Down 3.7 %

BSRR opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 45.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSRR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Report on Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.