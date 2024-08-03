Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 3.8% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 5.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Murphy USA by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

MUSA stock opened at $513.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.49 and a 1 year high of $521.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $473.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.50.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.73% and a net margin of 2.50%. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MUSA. Raymond James increased their target price on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $469.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Murphy USA

About Murphy USA

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

